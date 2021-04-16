Sean Connery’s Granddaughter Happily Engaged Nearly 6 Months After Actor’s Death

Instagram

Saskia Connery, who is the daughter of the late James Bond depicter son’s Stephane, announces her engagement to Hallstein Water heir Phillip Thomas Muhr via Instagram.

Sean Connery‘s granddaughter has a reason to be joyful despite recent family loss. Nearly six month after the passing of the “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” star, Saskia Connery announced via her Instagram account that she is now engaged to Hallstein Water heir Phillip Thomas Muhr.

“[ring emoji] 04.12.2021 [ring emoji],” the 24-year-old kicked off her Thursday, April 15 post. “Monday evening in the exact spot where we first lay eyes on each other, the love of my life, man of my dreams and best friend got down on one knee and asked me to be his forever… YES YES YES!!!!”

In the same caption, Saskia added that her now-fiance has turned her into a very blessed person. “@philliptmhr I love you forever and beyond, with my whole heart and soul!” she penned. “Nobody in this world makes me feel the way you do and I couldn’t be happier to spend the rest of my life by your side!!!!!”

<br />

Saskia tagged the Lyford Cay Club, a neighborhood in Nassau, Bahamas, on her Instagram post. Along with the heart-warming caption, she posted a picture of her and Hallstein striking a nose-to-nose pose with the happy girl flaunting her engagement ring.

This engagement news came nearly six months after Saskia’s grandfather, legendary actor Sean, died at the age of 90. The actor famous as James Bond in “From Russia with Love” and “Diamonds Are Forever” among others passed away at his Lyford Cay home in the Bahamas on October 31, 2020.

In the wake of Sean’s death, Saskia paid an emotional tribute via Instagram Story. “A surreal goodbye to my best friend, mentor and dear grandfather,” she wrote at the time. “Please respect my families privacy while we process this news. Thank you for all the wishes and we will get back to you all soon. Heaven has gained the most legendary angel today.”