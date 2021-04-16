Rouble recovers from sanctions hit; S.African rand leads weekly gains

Article content

Russia’s rouble rebounded on Friday after steep losses on fresh sanctions from the United States, while Turkey’s lira fell sharply after investors saw the new central bank governor as striking a dovish tone.

The rouble jumped 1.2% on Friday, with Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan both forecasting a bigger interest rate hike by the central bank, following U.S. sanctions on the country’s debt market.

The rouble had tumbled nearly 1% on Thursday after Washington announced sanctions on Russia over alleged election interference and malicious cyber activity. Russian bonds were also stable after settling higher at the end of a volatile session on Thursday.

Still, the rouble was set to end the week higher after gains made early in the week and as the U.S. dollar fell along with Treasury yields.

South Africa’s rand was a standout performer this week across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as its relatively higher yield and stable political conditions helped it outpace peers in the region.

The currency fell 0.4% on Friday from a 15-month high, but was set for a weekly gain of nearly 3%. The South African central bank also said the country’s markets are unlikely to be disrupted by a normalization in global monetary policy.