Risks to Japan’s low inflation skewed to upside, say economists

TOKYO — Risks to Japan’s weak inflation outlook are skewed more to the upside, according to a majority of economists polled by Reuters, as rising commodity prices, a weak yen and supply shortages brought on by the global pandemic lift input costs.

Some advanced nations have seen inflation tick up on pent-up demand, spurred by the re-opening of economies and a global increase in commodity prices.

But any pick-up in Japan’s inflation will be modest as weak wage growth, a resurgence in COVID-19 infections and slow vaccine rollouts weigh on consumption, economists said.

In an April 6-14 monthly poll, 21 of 35 economists said risks to their Japan inflation outlook were skewed “more to the upside” over the coming year. The rest said risks were to the downside.

For much of the past two decades, Japan has been mired in bouts of disinflation or outright deflation that has confounded central bankers and government policymakers at every turn.

“There’s upside risks to Japan’s inflation because of rising commodity and oil prices, as well as the effect of a slightly weaker-than-expected yen,” said Hiromichi Shirakawa, vice chairman and chief economist for Japan at Credit Suisse. “But any rises in inflation could be temporary and moderate.”