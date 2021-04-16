r/Wallstreetbets re-bans crypto discussions following Bloomberg article By Cointelegraph

r/Wallstreetbets re-bans crypto discussions following Bloomberg article
r/Wallstreetbets, or WSB, a subreddit famous for organizing a pump for Dogecoin (DOGE) and the GameStop (NYSE:) short squeeze, is enacting a crypto discussion ban after officially allowing the topic for a single day.
Subreddit moderator u/bawse1 announced Thursday that WSB has now banned crypto discussions forever, following a Bloomberg article titled, “WallStreetBets Bows to Crypto.” Just a day before, the same moderator officially announced that the subreddit will finally allow crypto discussion strictly limited to (BTC), Ether (ETH), and DOGE. The new post reads:
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.