Queen Elizabeth Seen Taking Her Dogs for a Walk Ahead of Prince Philip’s Funeral

The Queen also shares through the royal family Instagram account a candid photo of her and her late husband taken at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland in 2003.

Queen Elizabeth II has been seen stepping out for the first time since Prince Philip’s death. The Queen appeared to be drawing comfort by taking her dogs for a walk on Friday, April 16, ahead of her husband’s funeral on Saturday.

The 94-year-old royal was pictured driving her green Jaguar X-type through the grounds of Windsor Castle with her beloved puppies. A single Queen’s Guard stood to attention as she headed to Frogmore Gardens, close to where her grandson Prince Harry is believed to be self-isolating at Frogmore Cottage. The Queen was behind the wheel, with a companion, possibly one of her royal protection officers, sitting in the passenger’s seat.

A so-called insider told MailOnline that the Queen is “bearing up well” with less than 24 hours to go until her husband’s funeral. The source said, “Final preparations are going on today and she is in control.”

Already arriving at Windsor Castle to offer the Queen support were Prince Edward, his wife Sophie and their 17-year-old daughter Lady Louise Windsor. On Friday, the trio were pictured inspecting floral tributes left for Prince Philip by mourners outside St George’s Chapel, where he will be laid to rest on Saturday. The Countess of Wessex and her daughter were also seen walking walking down the High Street in Windsor.

Meanwhile, the Queen continues to share her memories of Prince Philip by unearthing more throwback photos. The latest pic posted on the royal family’s Instagram account captured a candid moment between the royal couple as they were relaxing at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland. The photo was taken by their daughter-in-law Sophie in 2003.

Another post includes a picture of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh on their wedding day and two other old snaps featuring the couple being surrounded by their children.