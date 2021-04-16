Queen Elizabeth Issues First Statement Since Prince Philip’s Death

WENN

The Queen offers support and sympathy to those affected by the volcanic eruptions in the Caribbean, marking her first solo statement following husband’s passing.

Queen Elizabeth II has made her first statement as a widow.

The 94-year-old royal has shared her sympathy with those affected by the volcanic eruptions on the island of St. Vincent in the Caribbean in her first solo comments since the death of Prince Philip earlier this month (Apr21).

The Queen traditionally begins her official statements with the words, “The Duke of Edinburgh and I…,” but her latest release reads, “I have been saddened by the destruction and major disruption caused by volcanic eruptions in recent days, and my thoughts are with the many people and families who have been evacuated from their homes, and whose livelihoods have been affected.”

She adds, “I send my thanks to the emergency services and all those involved in the relief effort. My prayers will remain with the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines at this very difficult time.”

The Queen has not yet publicly addressed her husband’s death.

Prince Philip will be laid to rest at a ceremony on Saturday, April 17. The members of the royal family are expected to ditch their military uniform for “mourning dress” when they pay their final respect to the Duke of Edinburgh, as requested by the Queen.

The Queen will sit alone once inside the chapel, due to coronavirus precautions, and all 30 guests will be required to wear face masks and sit in socially-distanced seats at the scaled-back ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 3pm BST.

Ahead of the funeral, some details of the procession order were revealed.

Prince William and Prince Harry will not walk side-by-side at the ceremony. William will be paired with his cousin, Princess Anne‘s son Peter Phillips, while Harry will walk behind them alongside David Armstrong-Jones, the son of the late Princess Margaret and nephew to Queen Elizabeth II.