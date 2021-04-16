Protocol upgrades and Google Cloud integration lift EOS price 245% in 2021 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Protocol upgrades and Google Cloud integration lift EOS price 245% in 2021

On April 16 price soared to a new high at $8.49 and the current market structure for the altcoin suggests there is room for further upside.

EOS initially made headlines during the ICO craze of 2018 when its parent company Block.one raised a record $4 billion in funding to create the EOSIO software and in the past three months, the altcoin has nearly tripled in value.

EOS/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView