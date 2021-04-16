Pompeo violated ethics rules by asking State Dept employees to do personal tasks -watchdog By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo delivers remarks at National Press Club
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo violated federal ethics rules governing the use of taxpayer-funded resources when he, and his wife, asked State Department employees to carry out personal tasks more than 100 times, a government watchdog said in a report cited by Politico on Friday.
Pompeo and his wife asked a political appointee and other employees in his office to carry out tasks such as “picking up personal items, planning events unrelated to the Department’s mission, and conducting such personal business as pet care and mailing personal Christmas cards,” the State Department’s Office of Inspector General said in the report.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.