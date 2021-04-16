police probe hay bale blaze which caused extensive damage

Detectives are probing the cause of the blaze after about 8500 bales of hay valued at approximately $1 million were destroyed on Sunday at St Arnaud, about 100km west of Bendigo.

Storage sheds worth about $2 million were also gutted by the fire.

A fire in Victoria’s north-west has caused millions of dollars worth of damage. (Victoria Police)

Emergency services were called to Charlton-St Arnaud Road about 7.30am to find the hay engulfed in flames.

“Arson chemists and detectives are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire,” a Victoria Police statement read.

“Detectives have released CCTV and images of the blazing fire in the hope someone can assist investigators.”

A warning has been issued for nearby residents to close all windows and doors if they are sensitive to smoke.

“There is currently no threat to the community, but you should continue to stay informed and monitor conditions,” a CFA advisory message read.