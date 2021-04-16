Petrobras board confirms CEO, chooses insiders to fill top posts

Article content

RIO DE JANEIRO — The board of Petrobras has elected four career executives to head up key company divisions rather than bringing in more outsiders, Brazil’s state-controlled oil company said on Friday, confirming news previously reported by Reuters.

The board of directors of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, met on Friday to officialy confirm Joaquim Silva e Luna as chief executive officer, and to vote on the new division heads.

The four new executive directors – a position equivalent to vice-president – have had long careers at the oil producer and were part of the company’s pre-existing succession plan.

Luna’s decision to endorse seasoned company executives sends a message of some continuity to a market wary of non-expert appointments to lead the company.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro announced the 71-year-old Luna would take the helm of Petrobras in a Facebook post in February. Luna served as Brazil’s defense minister in 2018. He is the first military man to run Petrobras since the 1980s.

Half of the company’s eight-seat executive director were left vacant after four divisional heads left the company following previous CEO Roberto Castello Branco, who was fired by Bolsonaro in February in a dispute over fuel prices. He officially ended his term on Monday.