Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor Fuel Dating Rumors With Matching Identical Necklaces

The public gesture comes five days before the ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member seemingly confirms reports of him romancing the ‘Bridgerton’ star since he said he is already with his ‘celebrity crush.’

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have added more fuel to rumors of them being romantically involved. Just days before the “Saturday Night Live” regular claimed he is with celebrity crush, he and the “Bridgerton” beauty were spotted wearing matching identical necklaces that combine the letter “P” and “D”.

Pete was seen wearing the “PD” pendant when making an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” which aired on Tuesday, April 6. At the time, the 27-year-old comedian styled himself with dark tie-dye sweatshirt and a pair of ripped jeans. His rumored girlfriend, on the other hand, was seen sporting an identical pendant over a tan argyle sweater during a Q&A session on YouTube.

A source close to the pair told The Sun that the star of “The King of Staten Island” wore the necklace as “a romantic gesture to Phoebe.” The insider further elaborated, “[Pete] wanted to show just how much [Phoebe] means to him and just how serious he is about them.”





According to the insider, the alleged couple relied on the identical pendant due to their long-distance relationship. “She’s in London and he’s in America. So they wanted to feel like they’re together when they’re not,” the source explained. “Any time they’re feeling a bit lonely and missing each other they look down at the ‘PD.’ ”

While Pete and Phoebe have yet to address their dating rumors, the ex-fiance of Ariana Grande has hinted that he was no longer single. On Sunday, April 11, he participated in a Zoom Q&A with Marquette University students. When pressed who his celebrity crush is, he cryptically said, “I’m with my celebrity crush.”

Pete’s remarks came after he was spotted spending time around Manchester, England, where the 25-year-old actress has been living with her mom amid the coronavirus pandemic. In March, a fan took a selfie with the comedian in the famous Altrincham Market via Facebook.

A few days after Pete being spotted in England, another source told ET that the two “met at a gathering in New York City” and “really hit it off.” The source also spilled that the pair “have traveled between NYC and England to spend time with one another while also working.”