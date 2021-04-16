Pandemic and Suez canal ship blockage blamed for dearth of garden gnomes

The pandemic , as well as the Suez canal ship blockage are being blamed for an unusual shortage in the UK – of garden gnomes.

A boom in sales when Brits were stuck at home – garden centres were open during the nation’s three lockdowns – as well as a shortage in materials are being blamed for the scarcity.

There is a shortage of garden gnomes in the UK. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Ian Byrne, assistant manager of Highfield Garden World in Whitminster, west of London, told the BBC there had been a “massive upswing” in sales.

“We haven’t seen a gnome in six months now unfortunately,” he said.

He said gnomes of any type, whether plastic, stone or concrete, are affected.

He said garden centres across Europe were also “booming”, which was contributing to the dearth of gnomes in the nation.

The cargo ship MV Ever Given sits stuck in the Suez Canal. (AP)

He said it was even tough to get the materials to make them, too.

Garden Centre Association chief executive, Iain Wylie, told the BBC garden items including gnomes had also been caught up in the Suez Canal ship backlog.

He said containers of garden furniture, including the ornaments, were in the shipping traffic trapped behind the Ever Given.

Garden gnomes comes from the German for ‘garden dwarfs’.

Gnomes became popular in the 1700s in Germany .