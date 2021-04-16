Oil steady climbs to four-week high on strong China data, demand revival

Article content

SINGAPORE — Oil prices extended gains on Friday and were on course for a weekly gain of more than 6% with an improved oil demand outlook and strong economic recoveries in China and the United States offsetting concerns about spikes in COVID-19 infections.

Brent crude futures rose 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $67.07 a barrel at 0508 GMT, following a 36 cent rise on Thursday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were 12 cents, or 0.2%, higher to $63.58 a barrel, after climbing 31 cents on Thursday.

China’s 2021 net crude oil imports are forecast to grow 3.4% this year versus 2020 to about 11.2 million barrels per day, a unit of top oil and gas group China National Petroleum Company said.

China also reported a record 18.3% jump in economic growth in the first quarter from a coronavirus-induced slump earlier last year.

Strong economic recoveries around the world and supply curbs by OPEC and its allies, together called OPEC+, as well as a cautious response to higher prices by U.S. oil producers are supporting the market, said Westpac senior economist Justin Smirk.

“We still think there’s a clear risk prices could rise up to $70 a barrel before we see a more meaningful pull back,” Smirk said.