Nigeria’s SEC says central bank’s crypto ban disrupted the market By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Nigeria’s SEC says central bank’s crypto ban disrupted the market

Lamido Yuguda, the director-general of Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission has said the central bank’s crypto ban has caused significant disruptions to the market.

According to a report by The Guardian, the SEC director-general made this assertion known during a press conference organized after the meeting of the Capital Market Committee on Thursday.