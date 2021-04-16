Natixis to stop financing trade in Ecuadorian crude oil

Article content

LONDON — French bank Natixis said it plans to stop financing the trading of Ecuadorian crude oil by 2022, after pressure from campaigners over the trade’s links to environmental damage in the Amazon.

The role of European banks in backing the trade came under scrutiny in August, when a report by advocacy groups Stand.earth and Amazon Watch named six European banks as major financiers of Ecuadorean oil exports to U.S. refineries.

Natixis was one of those named as being involved in the trade and at the time said it would look into the concerns raised by the report, which tracked shipments worth around $10 billion over the last decade.

Indigenous communities in the Amazon region have been resisting the oil industry’s push into their territories, part of the world’s largest rainforest and which is steadily being destroyed by businesses involved in resource extraction and farming.

As well as the felling of the forest, the oil industry has been responsible for spills that have contaminated local rivers, a key source of food and water for the local population.

Natixis told Reuters it had amended its official policy on April 7 and would now look to “significantly reduce” the volume of Ecuadorian crude it finances in 2021 and stop all financing by April 2022.