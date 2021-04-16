Nasim Pedrad Fun Facts

This comedy queen is here to stay.

1.

To start, Nasim Pedrad is an actor and comedian born on November 18, 1981.


Randy Holmes / Getty Images

2.

She was originally born in Tehran, Iran and spent a few years there before moving to the states with her family at age 2.

3.

Pedrad settled in California and spent her youth in Orange County.

4.

Before breaking into the acting scene, she worked at children parties as a Dora the Explorer impersonator, complete with a costume she assembled herself.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

5.

In 2006, she made her first TV appearance as a waitress on Gilmore Girls.


Jb Lacroix / WireImage / Via Getty Images

6.

One year later, Pedrad landed her first recurring role on ER as Nurse Suri.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

8.

She was a regular cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2009 to 2014, appearing in more than 100 episodes to date.


NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal / Via Getty Images

9.

Tina Fey was the one who initially encouraged Pedrad to audition for Saturday Night Live.

10.

She has a background in sketch comedy and even had a one-woman show called Me, Myself and Iran.


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

11.

Pedrad has appeared in a number of feature films including Aladdin, No Strings Attached and and Cooties.


Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Via Getty Images

12.

You’ll recognize her voice talents in animated shows and movies like Despicable Me 2, Big Mouth and The Lorax.

13.

Pedrad has had guest roles on Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Mindy Project and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.


C Flanigan / FilmMagic / Via Getty Images

14.

She’s has more than 407,000 followers on Instagram.

15.

She graduated with a degree from the UCLA School of Theatre, Film and Television.

16.

She’s bilingual and is fluent in Farsi.

17.

Lucille Ball is one of her biggest inspirations thanks to her “fearless approach to comedy.”


Theo Wargo / WireImage / Via Getty Images

18.

The actor described herself as a “tomboy” when she was growing up.


Randy Holmes / Getty Images

19.

Finally, she’s the showrunner, writer, producer and star in the new TBS comedy sitcom Chad. Pedrad is portraying a 14-year-old boy learning to navigate the awkward moments of high school life.

Have you watched Chad yet? Let us know in the comments!

