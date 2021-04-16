Nasim Pedrad Fun Facts

This comedy queen is here to stay.
1.
To start, Nasim Pedrad is an actor and comedian born on November 18, 1981.
2.
She was originally born in Tehran, Iran and spent a few years there before moving to the states with her family at age 2.
4.
Before breaking into the acting scene, she worked at children parties as a Dora the Explorer impersonator, complete with a costume she assembled herself.
5.
In 2006, she made her first TV appearance as a waitress on Gilmore Girls.
6.
One year later, Pedrad landed her first recurring role on ER as Nurse Suri.
8.
She was a regular cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2009 to 2014, appearing in more than 100 episodes to date.
11.
Pedrad has appeared in a number of feature films including Aladdin, No Strings Attached and and Cooties.
12.
You’ll recognize her voice talents in animated shows and movies like Despicable Me 2, Big Mouth and The Lorax.
13.
Pedrad has had guest roles on Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Mindy Project and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
14.
She’s has more than 407,000 followers on Instagram.
15.
She graduated with a degree from the UCLA School of Theatre, Film and Television.
16.
She’s bilingual and is fluent in Farsi.
19.
Finally, she’s the showrunner, writer, producer and star in the new TBS comedy sitcom Chad. Pedrad is portraying a 14-year-old boy learning to navigate the awkward moments of high school life.
