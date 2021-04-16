Morgan Stanley Lost Nearly $1 Billion on Archegos, But Pulled Out Q1 Win By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters.

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) on Friday reported a $911 million loss owing to its exposure to Archegos, the family office of former hedge fund manager Sung Kook ‘Bill’ Hwang.

The investment bank recorded a credit loss of $644 million and a trading loss of $267 million relating to “a single prime brokerage client,” which Morgan Stanley later identified as Archegos on a conference call with analysts, Reuters reported.

Archegos was heavily exposed to ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:) and stocks of other media companies including Discovery (NASDAQ:). As the stocks tumbled last month, there were margin calls and when Hwang could not meet the demand of his brokers like Credit Suisse (SIX:) and Nomura, they resorted to selling those shares. Some of these brokers also acted as lenders to Archegos.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:) will record an estimated $4.7 billion loss related to Archegos, and Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:) will have a $2 billion loss, Reuters has reported.

Morgan Stanley shares fell 0.8% on Friday, after reporting first quarter results that handily beat expectations.

Morgan Stanley’s performance, much like its peers, was driven by profits at its trading and investment banking units at a time when many stocks have touched all-time highs and M&A activity has been intense.

The bank reported net revenues of $15.7 billion for the first quarter ended March 31 compared with $9.8 billion a year ago. Net income was $4.1 billion, or $2.19 per diluted share, as against $1.7 billion, or $1.01 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR