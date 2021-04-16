Morgan Stanley Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Morgan Stanley Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) reported on Friday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Morgan Stanley announced earnings per share of $2.22 on revenue of $15.72B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.72 on revenue of $13.95B.

Morgan Stanley shares are up 17% from the beginning of the year, still down 6.70% from its 52 week high of $86.62 set on March 18. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 11.03% from the start of the year.

Morgan Stanley shares gained 1.03% in pre-market trade following the report.

Morgan Stanley follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Morgan Stanley’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $4.5 on revenue of $33.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.06 on revenue of $30.46B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on Thursday with first quarter EPS of $5.31 on revenue of $70.2B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.38 on revenue of $69.03B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar