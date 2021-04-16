More electrical problems found on some Boeing 737 MAX -sources

Article content

An electrical problem that led to dozens of Boeing 737 MAX jets being suspended from service has widened after engineers found similar grounding flaws elsewhere in the cockpit, industry sources said on Friday.

Airlines pulled dozens of MAX jets from service a week ago after Boeing Co warned of a production-related electrical grounding problem in a backup power control unit situated in the cockpit on some recently built airplanes.

Since then, suspected grounding problems have been found in two other places on the flight deck, the sources said.

These include the storage rack where the affected control unit is kept and the instrument panel facing the pilots.

Boeing had no immediate comment on the wider problem, which was first reported by Aviation Week. (https://bit.ly/3mT210Y)

Boeing shares closed down 1.2%.

The glitch – which affects about a fifth of MAX jets in the market – is the latest issue to beset Boeing’s most-sold model but is not related to design problems that contributed to a 20-month worldwide safety ban in the wake of two fatal crashes.

Boeing is expected to draw up bulletins advising airlines how to fix the problems with grounding, or the electrical paths designed to maintain safety in the event of a surge of voltage.