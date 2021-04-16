‘Minari’ Actress Yuh-Jung Youn Says Her Son Is ‘Scared’ for Her Amid Violence Against Asians





The first Oscar-nominated South Korean actress also addresses the nickname that she gets from Americans, who call her the Meryl Streep of South Korea, saying that she feels sorry ‘for me and Meryl Streep.’

AceShowbiz –

“Minari” actress Yuh-Jung Youn has addressed the hate crime attack against Asians in America. The first Oscar-nominated South Korean actress weighed in on the concerning issue during her interview with Deadline.

When asked if the violence against Asians was a very American issue or it spans across the globe, the actress responded, “I think all the across the world. I think that the world is changing. My son, who is Korean American, is living in the States. He was worried about me coming to the States for the Oscars, because he was scared I would get hurt.”

The 73-year-old star continued, “He asked, ‘Don’t you need to have some guard or something like that?’ It’s a sad thing. Just because you are Asian, there’s no reason to be attacked randomly like that.”

Youn also addressed the nickname that she got from Americans, who called her the Meryl Streep of South Korea. Of the flattering nickname, she said, “I feel sorry for me and for Meryl Streep–she doesn’t know me [laughs]! To be honest with you, I don’t like to be compared with somebody. I don’t like to be the competition. I admire her work and everything, but there’s a story for her and there’s a story for me. I’m Korean.”

She also admitted that being the first South Korean actress to be nominated on Oscars made her very “stressful” and “happy” at the same time. “People will be very happy for me if I get the win, but it’s very stressful. It’s not like I’m representing the country by going to the Olympics, but I feel like I’m competing for my country. It’s stressful,” she explained.