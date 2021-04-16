Michael Jordan Selected as Presenter for Kobe Bryant’ Basketball Hall of Fame Induction

WENN/Judy Eddy

The former Los Angeles Lakers star, who died tragically in a helicopter crash in January 2020, will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in May.

Michael Jordan has gotten the honor to give the highest basketball appreciation to Kobe Bryant. The NBA legend was announced to be the one who will present his late friend, whom he once described as “little brother”, at the latter’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

On Thursday, April 15, The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame released their official announcement about the class of 2020 inductees. Jordan’s name came out as the presenter beside Bryant’s name. The Enshrinement Ceremony itself will take place at Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, May 15.

Bryant was leading a star-studded class which includes Tamika Catchings, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan. This is going to be their first year of eligibility. Catchings will be presented by Alonzo Mourning and Dawn Staley, Garnett will be presented by Isiah Thomas, while Duncan will be presented by David Robinson.

Russ Granik and Geno Auriemma along with Muffet McGraw join the list of presenters for Patrick Baumann and Barbara Stevens respectively. Meanwhile, John Calipari, Bill Self and Sidney Moncrief will present Eddie Sutton. Rudy Tomjanovich will also be inducted with Calvin Murphy and Hakeem Olajuwon as his presenters.

Bryant passed away on January 26, 2020 at the age of 41. He died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California that also killed his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. During his memorial service at Staples Center in Los Angeles, Jordan delivered a heartbreaking speech.

“Kobe was my dear friend, he was like a little brother, He wanted to be the best basketball player that he could be. As I got to know him, I wanted to be the best big brother that I could be,” Jordan said. The Charlotte Hornets owner then added, “When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died. As I look in this arena and across the globe, a piece of you died.”