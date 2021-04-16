Matthew Morrison and Wife Expecting Baby No. 2

WENN

The ‘Glee’ actor is celebrating as he is having another addition to his growing family with wife Renee by announcing she is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

Former “Glee” star Matthew Morrison is set to be a dad again.

The actor/singer and his wife Renee announced their baby news on Thursday (15Apr21) with an assist from his “Glee” co-star Darren Criss.

Morrison posted video of himself and his wife dancing to Darren’s new song “F*kn Around” as Renee showed off her baby bump. Matthew also uploaded a ‘baby loading’ emoji on the footage.

At one point in the video, Matthew also cradled Renee’s bump and sang to it.

The couple wed in 2014 and shares three-year-old son Revel.

A week before the pregnancy announcement, the actor wrote on Instagram along with the family picture taken in Hawaii, “Yeah, we’ll dance anywhere! Soaking in all of the family time we can! #morrisonadventures.”

Renee also shared pictures with husband and their son from the vacation. She penned on her own page, “We conceived this little nugget in Hawai’i, and I couldn’t wait to spend a bit of my pregnancy back in the islands that fuel me like no other place on earth.”

<br />

She additionally gushed about the exotic place, “Dance, culture, food, music, talking story… All a part of the richness of the Hawaiian experience.”