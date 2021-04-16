Marcia Gay Harden Apologizes to Judi Dench Over Oscar Win Comments

WENN

The ‘Pollock’ actress is ‘deeply sorry’ to the ‘Philomena’ star as she insists she meant no disrespect and claims her comments about 2001 Oscar triumph were twisted by the media.

AceShowbiz –

Marcia Gay Harden has apologised to Judi Dench after a comment she made in a recent interview was misinterpreted by the media.

The Oscar winner was asked what it felt like to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress back in 2001, beating the likes of Kate Hudson, Frances McDormand, Julie Walters, and Dame Judi, and she regrets how her response was spun.

“It just felt great. And by the way, I felt the girls were really happy for me as well,” Marcia told Vulture. “There was one I will not mention – but it wasn’t Kate – who seemingly wasn’t so happy.”

The star eventually ruled out Frances and Julie, leading people to believe the person who wasn’t happy was Judi. However, in an Instagram statement, Marcia later clarified her comments.

“In a recent interview, one of my answers that related to Dame Judi Dench was misinterpreted,” she shared. “I have never met Ms. Dench – though if I had, I am certain I would have found her to be as generous and supportive as she is respected.”

“I am deeply sorry for anything that would have led anyone to think otherwise.”

It still isn’t clear who Marcia was referring to.

Marcia Gay Harden won an Oscar for her onscreen performance in a Jackson Pollock biopic directed and fronted by Ed Harris.

Three years later, she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards again, thanks to her role in Clint Eastwood‘s “Mystic River“. She lost out to Renee Zellweger.