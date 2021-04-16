Machine Gun Kelly Caught Hitting Up Club With Blonde Lady Without Megan Fox in Sight

WENN/Instar

The ‘El Diablo’ rapper is pictured arriving at and later making a stealthy exit from celeb hotspot Delilah with his female companion amid reports that he and Megan plan to get engaged and married.

AceShowbiz –

Machine Gun Kelly is perhaps trying to make the most of his bachelor status before making his union official with Megan Fox. The rapper has been caught hitting up a club with a blonde woman with his actress girlfriend nowhere in sight amid reports that the pair are getting serious.

On Thursday night, April 15, the 30-year-old singer/songwriter was pictured arriving at celebrity hotspot Delilah with his female companion, who has been identified as his assistant Olivia Stone. MGK wore a mask as they made a low-key entrance into the club.

At the end of the night, the duo were seen leaving together. They appeared to be making a stealthy exit as they sneaked out of the club’s back exit to evade paparazzi before driving away in his car. They didn’t show any PDA, but the two were clearly enjoying the night out as Olivia couldn’t stop smiling in the rapper’s companion.

MGK was clad in a two-tone sweater paired with white pants and accessorized with a chunky pearl necklace. Olivia, meanwhile, opted for an all-black ensemble while also carrying a black bag.

MGK’s outing with another woman who is not Megan comes amid reports that he and his actress girlfriend are planning to take their relationship to the next level after her divorce from Brian Austin Green is finalized. A source close to the “New Girl” star tells E! News that they “plan to get engaged and married.”

“They are very much in love and have a strong and intense relationship,” the source adds of the couple. “Her divorce is moving along, and they are hashing out custody details.” A second source chimes in as saying that the lovebirds “have no doubt that they are soulmates and meant to be life partners.”

“Colson (MGK’s real name is Colson Baker) is slowly getting to know the kids and everything is going well with that,” the source dishes on how serious their relationship is. “Megan has not wanted to rush them into anything. But she has been incorporating Colson into their life and it’s going well.”

Just one day before his club outing with Olivia, MGK was spotted having a romantic dinner date with Megan in Santa Monica, which means they’re pretty much still together. The pair were holding hands as they made their entrance into Via Veneto.