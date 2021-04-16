Lufthansa to continue feeder flight agreement with Condor until March 2022 By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Condor airliner lands at Son Sant Joan airport in Palma de Mallorca



FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Lufthansa will continue an agreement until March 2022 that allows passengers of smaller rival Condor to use Lufthansa feeder flights as part of their journey to holiday destinations, a spokesman for the company said on Friday.

Condor has complained that Lufthansa abused its market dominance when it cancelled the agreement.

(Reporting Ilona Wissenbach and Klaus Lauer, writing by Tom Sims; editing by David Evans)