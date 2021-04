London copper dips but set for weekly gain

Article content

HANOI — London copper fell on Friday amid weaker-than-expected growth in top consumer China, but prices were on track for a weekly gain after some banks raised their outlook on the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.1% to $9,278 a tonne by 0544 GMT, still up 3.9% for the week.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 2.2% to 68,880 yuan ($10,551.47) a tonne, tracking overnight gains in London.

China’s economic growth jumped 18.3% in the first quarter from a year earlier, the fastest growth since quarterly records began in 1992, but was below expectations.

Industrial output in the world’s manufacturing hub slowed in March and was weaker than expected, while fixed asset investment last month also slowed from January-February.

“China was the first major economy to exit the COVID-19 crisis, and after the initial surge of activity, is starting to slow which leads you to suspect it will be the same story for other countries,” said Malcolm Freeman, a director at broker Kingdom Futures.

“We have been receiving enquiries from the physical metals world on how to put excess copper on warrant and deliver it into LME warehouse,” Freeman added.