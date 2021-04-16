Litecoin Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com



Litecoin Climbs 10% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $307.555 by 12:20 (16:20 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.18% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 10.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $20.211B, or 0.91% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $19.138B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $265.892 to $307.555 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 34.4%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $9.765B or 3.39% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $219.2196 to $307.5546 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 26.77% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $61,459.1 on the Investing.com Index, down 1.97% on the day.

was trading at $2,414.27 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 1.58%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,152.868B or 51.62% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $280.500B or 12.56% of the total cryptocurrency market value.