Liquity Protocol attracts $1B TVL in just 10 days By Cointelegraph

Liquity Protocol attracts $1B TVL in just 10 days
The team behind Liquity Protocol — a DeFi project launched on April 5 — has attracted $1 billion worth of locked up value according to data from Dune Analytics.
The Pantera Capital-backed Liquity is a Swiss-based decentralized and governance-free lending protocol that offers interest-free loans against locked as collateral, with users required to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.
