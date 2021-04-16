Lauren Bush and Husband ‘So in Love and Happy’ After Welcoming Third Child

Instagram

The former model and granddaughter of former president George H. W. Bush takes to Instagram to announce the arrival of her son Robert Rocky Lauren and share his first picture.

AceShowbiz –

Lauren Bush is filled with love now that she is a mother of three. The granddaughter of late former President George H.W. Bush gave birth to her third child with husband David Lauren on April 10, and has since shared the happy news via social media, gushing that she is “so in love and happy.”

In her Instagram post, the 36-year-old informed fans that her baby boy weighed 7 lbs., 10 oz., and measured 19.75 inches long. The founder of FEED Projects also revealed that she named the newborn after the mountain range where she and her husband got married and went to when growing up.

“Welcome to the world baby Robert Rocky Lauren [love and sparkle emoji], born on April 10th at 11:53am! We are so in love and happy that you have come to complete our wolf pack,” she wrote. “We will call you Rocky after the majestic Rocky Mountains where @davidlauren and I were married and where we both grew up going.”

<br />

She went on to say that the name Robert was taken from her late grandpa. “Robert is my late grandfather’s name and classically cool,” she explained before adding, “We wish for you a happy, healthy, and purpose-filled life with so much love and goodness all your days! We already love you to the [moon emoji] and infinity and beyond!”

David also took to his own Instagram account to announce Robert’s arrival. “We are excited to announce that our son, Robert Rocky Lauren, was born Saturday at 11:53am in New York City, weighing 7lbs 10oz and measuring 19.75 inches tall,” the 49-year-old son of designer Ralph Lauren wrote.

<br />

“We have decided to call him Rocky as an ode to the beautiful Rocky Mountains where we were married, a place we both visited growing up, and a nod to my favorite movie character,” he further explained. “@laurenblauren is doing great and we can’t wait to introduce James and Max to their baby brother!”

Lauren and David tied the knot in September 2011 after being engaged for a year. Baby Rocky joins big brothers, James, 5, and Max, who will turn 3 on Monday, April 19.