Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — April 16

Here are just a few things that happened this week.


1.

Pedro Pascal attended the BAFTAs at London’s Royal Albert Hall:

2.

Selena Gomez shared this selfie of herself and Julia Michaels:

3.

John Leguizamo reminded everyone that they need to get vaccinated if we’re going to beat COVID-19:

4.

While Maluma shared with everyone that he got his vax:

5.

Aubrey Plaza took a photo in a bathroom:

6.

Amara La Negra did a gorgeous, nature-inspired photoshoot:

7.

William Levy took some photos on the set of his telenovela, Café Con Aroma de Mujer:

8.

Becky G hung out with her friend and stylist:

9.

Kid Cudi was the musical guest on SNL:

10.

Demi Lovato performed on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series:

11.

Sofía Vergara had fun with Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel before filming America’s Got Talent:

12.

Diego Boneta enjoyed the sun in Punta Mita:

14.

While Eiza González did a cover story with Shape magazine:

15.

Rosario Dawson celebrated the 20th anniversary of her cult-classic film, Josie and the Pussycats:

16.

Jennifer Lopez wished everyone peace and love before the weekend:

17.

Cardi B announced her new collab with Reebok:

18.

And finally, Bad Bunny was feeling his oats in his crop top sweater:

