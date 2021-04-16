Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — April 16

Here are just a few things that happened this week.
1.
Pedro Pascal attended the BAFTAs at London’s Royal Albert Hall:
2.
Selena Gomez shared this selfie of herself and Julia Michaels:
3.
John Leguizamo reminded everyone that they need to get vaccinated if we’re going to beat COVID-19:
4.
While Maluma shared with everyone that he got his vax:
5.
Aubrey Plaza took a photo in a bathroom:
6.
Amara La Negra did a gorgeous, nature-inspired photoshoot:
7.
William Levy took some photos on the set of his telenovela, Café Con Aroma de Mujer:
8.
Becky G hung out with her friend and stylist:
9.
Kid Cudi was the musical guest on SNL:
10.
Demi Lovato performed on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series:
11.
Sofía Vergara had fun with Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel before filming America’s Got Talent:
12.
Diego Boneta enjoyed the sun in Punta Mita:
15.
Rosario Dawson celebrated the 20th anniversary of her cult-classic film, Josie and the Pussycats:
16.
Jennifer Lopez wished everyone peace and love before the weekend:
17.
Cardi B announced her new collab with Reebok:
18.
And finally, Bad Bunny was feeling his oats in his crop top sweater:
