Landlord ordered to pay after taking three months to fix toilets

Tenants Kiera Liang and Liam Hartle said problems with the toilets, oven, washing machine tap and blinds were raised with the landlord shortly after they moved into the house in West Auckland in November 2020.

They had also not been supplied with a garage door opener.

According to a recently released Tenancy Tribunal decision, Liang and Hartle made repeated attempts to have the problems fixed.

On January 14, they gave the landlord, Staircase Property Management and Harker Investments, 14 days notice in relation to the issues.

The landlord did not dispute the repairs were necessary and had fixed the washing machine issue in January and replaced the oven.

The toilets were replaced on March 10 and the landlord’s maintenance contractor was working to fix the blinds and proved a remote control for the garage.

Staff changes, delays with tradespeople, difficultly sourcing parts and Covid-19 restrictions had contributed to the delays in getting the work done, the landlord said.

Liang and Hartle said the issues had caused inconvenience and hardship.

The oven light and seal were broken and the appliance was heavily rusted. Without a functioning oven, they were unable to cook meals or host family and friends at Christmas.

Although the oven had since been replaced, the process had been stressful.

The pair, who have young children including an infant and need to be able to wash regularly, also had to use a laundromat while the washing machine was inoperable for many weeks.

Although leaks in the toilet system were not obvious to the tenants, there were other issues with the toilets and a “considerable delay” in getting them replaced.

Leaks were confirmed by a plumber and Liang and Hartle sought a contribution from the landlords towards the water bill for the two-month period that the toilets were leaking.

Tribunal adjudicator L Wright accepted Liang and Hartle had experienced stress, inconvenience and frustration due to the delays in having repairs carried out.

While the delays were not intentional, that didn’t mean the tenants were not entitled to compensation.