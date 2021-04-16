Home Business Lakers forward Davis cleared for full-contact practice By Reuters

Lakers forward Davis cleared for full-contact practice By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: NBA: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers

(Reuters) – Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis edged closer to his return from injury after he was cleared for full on-court activities, coach Frank Vogel said late on Thursday.

Davis has not played since the Lakers’ 122-105 defeat by the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 14 when he injured his right calf and Achilles tendon.

“He’s tired of being a patient and ready to be a player again,” Vogel said, adding, however, that the 28-year-old was unlikely to play in the two-game set against Utah Jazz on Saturday and Monday.

The Lakers, fifth in the Western Conference, lost 121-113 to the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©