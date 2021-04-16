Kremlin says Putin to decide on counter sanctions against Washington By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. Russian President Putin attends a session of the Russian Geographical Society in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Friday that Moscow and Washington did not share the same vision of creating mutually beneficial ties and that President Vladimir Putin would decide what counter sanctions to hit Washington with.

The Kremlin was speaking a day after the United States imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia, including curbs to its sovereign debt market.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin had repeatedly said that Russia was ready to cooperate with the United States as much as Washington wanted to cooperate with Moscow.

He did not say when counter sanctions would be announced.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR