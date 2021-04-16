Kourtney Says Everyone Originally Rejected ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian recalls the family’s attempt to shop around their reality television show and claims no one initially wanted to pick up the project until they met Ryan Seacrest.

The Poosh mogul and her family have all become global stars on the back of the hit programme, but Kourtney has claimed that TV companies were reluctant to support the idea to begin with.

She said, “They came to the store and the girl was like, ‘Oh my God, you and your sisters! This is everything.’ ”

“So then we started trying to pitch a show, like, about the sisters. I remember we went to E!, we went to everything – I think no one wanted it or something.”

Kourtney revealed that a meeting between Kris Jenner and Ryan Seacrest played a big part in the show coming to fruition.

She told the “Emergency Contact” podcast, “They introduced Ryan to my mum and then we made a reel, and it just was picked up right away.”

“I think something happened with like, Lindsay Lohan‘s show and they needed filler, and so they were like, ‘Oh, this is going to be a one-season thing.’ ”

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is set to end later this year, but the hit series has transformed the lives of the Kardashian/Jenner family, helping to make the likes of Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe household names around the world.

Revealing how the show has evolved over the years, Kourtney added, “It’s hard when you first start filming because I would think about like, ‘Oh my God, what did I say? What did I do?’ ”

“But then I didn’t realise how little of it is actually used, and that you also don’t know how editors are going to edit it and make you look, or what the intention is. I think once we started seeing edits, I felt more comfortable.”