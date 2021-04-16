Kelsea Ballerini Left Red-Faced for Texting Real Estate Agent She Thought to Be Kenny Chesney

Instagram

The ‘Peter Pan’ hitmaker reveals the incident took place when she was trying to get the ‘Somewhere with You’ crooner to perform ‘Half of My Hometown’ with her at the 2021 ACM Awards.

Kelsea Ballerini was left red-faced after realizing she was asking a real estate agent to sing with her via text.

The singer thought she was inviting pal Kenny Chesney to sing on “Half of My Hometown”, and when he stopped responding she thought she’d overstepped the mark.

“I was wondering why he’d stopped responding,” Ballerini tells Taste of Country. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, maybe I misread the situation. Maybe he’s like, ‘We’re not friends’.”

“He got a new number, and he texted me his new number, but I’m really bad at saving numbers, so for a long time, I was texting someone else.”

Kelsea had no idea until the new owner of his old number replied, “Finally, I got a text back from this number. He’s like, ‘I don’t know who you’re trying to reach, but I’m a real estate agent’.”

She finally managed to track Kenny down and he agreed to join her on the song, which they will perform at the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday, April 18.

Aside from performing, Kelsea collected a nomination for Female Artist of the Year at the 56th annual awards show. She is up against Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Carly Pearce for the title.

Asked about her acceptance speech preparation, the 27-year-old singer claimed she is too focused on “trying not to cry or forget the words.” She added, “I think if I ever take an award like that home, I want it to be a pure reaction. Plus, I overthink everything else in my life.”