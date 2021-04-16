Katy Perry Calls Social Media ‘Trash’ and ‘Decline of Human Civilization’

Instagram

The ‘Smile’ singer makes it clear that she’s not really a fan of social media as she claims the likes of Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram mark ‘the decline of human civilization.’

AceShowbiz –

Katy Perry thinks social media is “the decline of human civilization.”

The “Daisies” singer took to Twitter on Thursday (15Apr21) to hit out at the platform and other similar sites, which she called “trash.”

She wrote, “social media is trash. The decline of human civilization #isaidwhatisaid. (sic)”

Katy, who welcomed daughter Daisy with fiance Orlando Bloom last August (20), has taken aim at social media in the past and, in 2018, she said spending too much time online was “not good for us as a society.”

She said, “A lot of us are living for that picture, and then the currency is the like.”

“It’s hard because I’d rather not care about that and just live my life. We buy clothing and products or pose a certain way or go to an event to get a picture – it’s not good for us as a society.”

“I think it’s actually the decline of civilization if we’re going extreme about it. We have to find a balance, and I’m trying to find my own personal balance with it because I’m just as much a victim as everybody else.”

Despite her harsh comments about social media, Katy Perry hasn’t given up any of her accounts while some of her fellow celebrities decided to shut down theirs.

The latest star to quit social media is Paul Mescal. The “Normal People” actor quit Instagram to protect his mental health.

Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen left Twitter but she couldn’t stand a life without it and returned after only three weeks.