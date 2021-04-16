Kanye West Hopes to Date an ‘Artist’ After Officially Divorced From Kim Kardashian

WENN/Avalon

Just days after responding to his estranged wife’s divorce filing, the rapper and Yeezy designer is reported to have started thinking about what kind of person he wants to date next.

AceShowbiz –

Kanye West knows what kind of person he wants to date next. Having responded to Kim Kardashian‘s divorce filing, the “Famous” rapper reportedly hopes to date an “artist” once he officially ends her marriage to the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star.

The 43-year-old MC allegedly wants to be “with an artist and a creative person” in his next relationship. On the reason why, a source told Page Six, “[so] they can speak the same language to each other.”

The Yeezy designer previously likened himself to some famous artists. When speaking to GQ, he claimed, “I am Michelangelo. I am Picasso… I am unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time. It’s not even a question at this point. It’s just a fact.”

The new report came after Kanye filed his response to Kim’s divorce filing on Friday, April 9. In his papers, it was stated that he agreed to share legal and physical joint custody of their children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. He also requests to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support on both sides.

Despite the divorce, the “Gold Digger” spitter and the TV personality were said to have talked to each other, but “not that often.” A source spilled to HollywoodLife.com that “when they’re talking it’s strictly about the kids or business type of stuff.”

“Kanye will FaceTime when he wants to see the children and Kim is really great about that,” the insider went on.” He’s still seeing the kids they’re just keeping it all private and quiet and it’s not for long periods of time. [Kim is] trying really, really hard when it comes to communicating.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19. In January, she was rumored to be dating CNN host Van Jones. However, a source told Page Six at that time that she was “not dating anyone, because, if she were, it would be a career move.” The insider continued, “She can’t go to restaurants now on dates and have paparazzi [due to the pandemic]. She can’t date quietly; she doesn’t even understand what that would be like.”