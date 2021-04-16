John Corbett Confirms Return to ‘Sex and the City’ Revival

HBO/Craig Blankenhorn

The actor, who plays Sarah Jessica Parker’s former onscreen fiance, is expected to reunite with the Carrie Bradshaw depicter on the upcoming revamp ‘And Just Like That…’

AceShowbiz –

“Sex and the City” fan favorite John Corbett has signed on to reunite with Sarah Jessica Parker on the planned series reboot.

The actor played Aidan Shaw, the ex-fiance of Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, on the original TV run and in 2010 movie “Sex and the City 2“, and now he’s been recruited to join the cast of the new chapter, titled, “And Just Like That…“.

“I’m going to do the show,” he told the New York Post’s Page Six, admitting the gig is “very exciting” for him.

“I think I might be in quite a few (episodes),” Corbett shared of the planned 10-episode show, adding, “I like all those people, they’ve been very nice to me.”

Producers at HBO have yet to comment on the casting news.

Corbett and Parker aren’t the only familiar faces to return to the hit franchise – Cynthia Nixon will be back as Miranda Hobbes while Kristin Davis is also set to reprise her role as Charlotte York, as the longtime friends deal with life in New York City in the midst of a pandemic.

However, Kim Cattrall won’t be returning as Samantha Jones and one of Bradshaw’s other exes, Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, also isn’t expected to be making an appearance.

A premiere date for “And Just Like That…” has yet to be announced.

The original “Sex and the City” series first launched in 1998 and concluded in 2004 after six seasons. It got a movie version in 2008 and a sequel in 2013. In the same year, a prequel series “The Carrie Diaries” starring AnnaSophia Robb as a young Bradshaw came out. It ended after only two seasons.