Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.14% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.14%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 0.14%.

The best performers of the session on the were Toho Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 3.95% or 180.0 points to trade at 4735.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Marui Group Co., Ltd. (T:) added 3.18% or 68.0 points to end at 2206.0 and Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 3.06% or 102.0 points to 3432.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tokyo Electric Power Co., Inc. (T:), which fell 4.73% or 16.0 points to trade at 322.0 at the close. Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 2.92% or 320.0 points to end at 10640.0 and Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 2.74% or 128.0 points to 4547.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1743 to 1719 and 268 ended unchanged.

Shares in Toho Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 3.95% or 180.0 to 4735.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 16.82.

Crude oil for May delivery was up 0.25% or 0.16 to $63.62 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 0.27% or 0.18 to hit $67.12 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.21% or 3.70 to trade at $1763.10 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.14% to 108.89, while EUR/JPY rose 0.17% to 130.33.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.07% at 91.683.