Admitting she and her country crooner husband are ‘very independent people who run our own ships,’ the ‘How Do I Live’ hitmaker reveals things can be difficult in their marriage.

AceShowbiz –

Every marriage has its own share of hardships. For Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks, they both had to learn how to navigate their marriage while remaining as “alphas” individually and running “their own lives.”

“I think it was kind of navigating,” Trisha told Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 13. The “Believe Me Baby (I Lied)” hitmaker added that she and husband Garth need to learn about taking turn as the captain of their union ship. “How do we stay alphas, stay independent, do our own thing, feel like we run our own lives, but be a couple,” she said.

“It’s a balance where sometimes one person is running the ship,” the Trisha’s Southern Kitchen” star further described their dynamic in their relationship. “And sometimes the other person is, and sometimes you’re going to butt heads.”

The 56-year-old singer noted that things got quite hard when they were driving their own ships. She added, “We’re both very independent people who run our own ships. And sometimes when two people are driving two big ships, it can be difficult.”

While many marriages strained amid COVID-19 quarantine, the Grammy Award winner did not see much difference in their life. “Before this past year, we were together all the time. I mean, we really are a couple who got married to be together, so we don’t spend that much time apart anyway,” she stated. “So it wasn’t a huge change, but it was enough that there was really nowhere to go.”

Back in March, Trisha’s husband Garth claimed that the lockdown has helped him and his wife reflect on and have a deep talk about their marriage. Appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“, he said, “I think 99.9 percent of the people wouldn’t have done what I do, but I thought since we’re here and we ain’t got nowhere to go, let’s just attack some of the hardest things over the 15 years that bugs one of us.”