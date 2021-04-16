Is DeFi yield appetite rising again? Enso raises $5M as YFI hits new highs By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

The appetite for DeFi is rising again as blue chips are rallying and yield-earning strategy-sharing platforms, like Enso, are on the rise.

Enso, a platform where users can share yield-earning strategies, raised $5 million on April 13 from top U.S. venture capital firms including Polychain Capital and Multicoin Capital.

YFI tops yield TVL rankings. Source: Defillama.com
YFI/USDT 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView.com