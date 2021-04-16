India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.25% By Investing.com



© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.25%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the added 0.25%, while the index added 0.06%.

The best performers of the session on the were Wipro Ltd (NS:), which rose 8.94% or 38.50 points to trade at 469.20 at the close. Meanwhile, Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) added 4.65% or 16.45 points to end at 370.00 and UltraTech Cement Ltd (NS:) was up 2.69% or 175.90 points to 6715.20 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were JSW Steel Ltd (NS:), which fell 1.54% or 9.70 points to trade at 619.40 at the close. ICICI Bank Ltd (NS:) declined 1.43% or 8.25 points to end at 566.95 and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (NS:) was down 1.13% or 15.50 points to 1359.15.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Asian Paints Ltd. (BO:) which rose 3.07% to 2665.80, UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) which was up 2.43% to settle at 6696.05 and Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.19% to close at 107.30.

The worst performers were ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.55% to 566.60 in late trade, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.09% to settle at 1359.70 and Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.94% to 4616.55 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 972 to 665 and 75 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1594 rose and 1195 declined, while 150 ended unchanged.

Shares in Wipro Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 8.94% or 38.50 to 469.20. Shares in Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 4.65% or 16.45 to 370.00.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 2.33% to 20.4025.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.50% or 8.85 to $1775.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 0.13% or 0.08 to hit $63.38 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 0.04% or 0.03 to trade at $66.91 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.42% to 74.409, while EUR/INR fell 0.26% to 89.1675.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.07% at 91.550.