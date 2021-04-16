Iced Earth Rocker Pleads Guilty, Admits to Taking Part in Capitol Riot

Instagram

Guitarist Jon Schaffer has acknowledged his role in the violent Capitol takeover early this year and admitted he is a founding member of the Oath Keepers.

Rocker Jon Schaffer has pleaded guilty for his role in the violent U.S. Capitol uprising in January (21).

The Iced Earth guitarist was initially charged with six crimes, including engaging in an act of physical violence and targeting police with bear spray, but in court on Friday (16Apr21), he pleaded guilty to two charges – obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress and trespassing on restricted grounds of the Capitol while armed with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

The first charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison while the second carries up to a 10-year prison term.

According to CNN, prosecutors and Schaffer’s attorneys have agreed to recommend a maximum four-and-a-half-year prison term in return for the rocker’s co-operation with government officials.

During the hearing, Schaffer was asked if he understood he was “giving up” his “right to be presumed innocent,” according to WUSA9, to which he replied, “Yes, sir.”

Schaffer’s attorney asked the judge to allow his client to be released with no national travel restrictions until his sentencing.

The motion was granted with strict terms – Schaffer must submit to court supervision in Indiana, stay away from Washington, D.C. for anything but court hearings and meetings with his lawyers, surrender his passport, and give up firearms.

In his plea agreement, Schaffer acknowledged he is a founding member of the Oath Keepers, a group of patriots associated with militias. He also acknowledged he was part of the Stop The Steal rally at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. on 6 January (21), and joined a large crowd that marched to the Capitol, which forced its way into the Capitol building, prompting a stand-off with security guards and forcing members of Congress and the then-Vice President Mike Pence to evacuate the House and Senate chambers.