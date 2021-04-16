How to watch the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in Australia

Prince Philip , the Duke of Edinburgh, will be farewelled this Saturday (UK time) at a small, private service at Windsor Castle.

Members of the public are being urged to stay home and watch the service because of coronavirus restrictions.

Prince Philip will be farewelled at 3pm GMT on Saturday. (9News)

Here in Australia , 9News will have full coverage across all platforms.

Here’s how you can follow the service at home:

Prince Philip’s funeral procession (Graphic: Tara Blancato)

Channel 9 will have special coverage from 11pm AEST.

The broadcast will begin with tributes and live crosses to the 9News reporters in London.

At 11.40pm the ceremonial procession, led by Prince Charles and Princess Anne, will begin.

There will be a minute’s silence at midnight ahead of the service.

Prince Philip funeral – who will be in the procession (Graphic: Tara Blancato)

You can stream the coverage in Australia on 9Now.

9News.com.au will have extensive coverage across the website.

Who will attend Prince Philip’s funeral