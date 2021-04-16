Hong Kong Sentences Jimmy Lai, Other Pro-Democracy Figures, to Prison

Hundreds of thousands gathered in the summer rain. And as the defendants marched out of the park after the rally, behind a banner that denounced the police’s use of force during the protests, the crowd followed. While the prosecution acknowledged that there had been no violence, aside for a single demonstrator kicking traffic cones, they cited the tense atmosphere of that period, with anger toward the police running high, and widespread traffic disruptions in supporting the charges.

Mr. Lee, who was a founder of the city’s first pro-democracy party and also helped draft the territory’s mini-constitution, has made his life’s work the advocacy of civil and political rights in Hong Kong. He has traveled the world, including many trips to Washington, to lobby for that cause. Such internationally focused activism is now banned under the national security law.

Mr. Lai, the media mogul, was smuggled into Hong Kong from mainland China as a child and worked his way up from factory laborer to clothing company tycoon. He then put his wealth into crusading, tabloid-style publications that have been sharply critical of the authorities in Beijing and Hong Kong.

Mr. Lai also faces a fraud case and charges of collusion with a foreign country under the security law for allegedly calling for sanctions against Hong Kong. In a separate hearing on Friday, prosecutors added two more national security charges, accusing Mr. Lai of conspiracy to commit subversion and obstructing justice.

In the illegal assembly case, the court rejected defense arguments that the procession after the rally was necessary to help protesters safely clear out of the crowded park, or that potential imprisonment for a nonviolent march would infringe on the rights to free speech and assembly that have traditionally been protected in Hong Kong.

Judge Amanda Woodcock said on April 1 that while Hong Kong recognizes the right to peaceful assembly, the law imposes limits to ensure safety, order and the rights of others. To refrain from prosecution just because a demonstration was peaceful “would give the law no teeth and make a mockery of it,” she wrote in her ruling.