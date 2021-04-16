High school teacher killed when trying to rob cartel stash house

Barney Harris was a well-loved teacher and basketball coach in Monroe, North Carolina.
But last week he was shot when he and his brother-in-law Steven Alexander Stewart attempted to rob a trailer purportedly functioning as a stash house for the Jalisco cartel.
Harris and Stewart questioned 18-year-old cartel member Alonso Beltran Lara about the location of cash and drugs, Sheriff Terry Johnson told ABC11.
“They were trying to find the money and drugs and apparently (Lara) didn’t give them the information to do that and he was technically close range, two bullets to the back of the head, he was executed,” Sheriff Johnson said.
Soon after, other cartel members arrived and a shootout ensued, killing Harris.
Deputies found thousands in cash, about 1.2kg of cocaine and five guns when they searched the trailer.
Sheriff Johnson said he feared what would happen as a consequence of the gang raid.
“I am still worried about some retaliation because the Mexican cartels, they don’t forget,” he said.
“They are going to pay someone back, and that concerns me a great deal as sheriff of this county.”
Stewart has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm and first degree burglary.
Another man, Juan Daniel Salinas Lara, is wanted in connection with the case. It is not known if he is related to the deceased Mr Lara.
The Jalisco cartel is one of the biggest and most bloodthirsty criminal organisations in the world.
As much as a third of all the drugs consumed in the United States come from the Jalisco cartel, based in the Mexican state of the same name.