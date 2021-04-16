Harry Style As Little Mermaid Pictures Go Viral

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

If you’re a fan of A) The Little Mermaid B) Harry Styles, or C) All of the above, then you may have been flipper-ing out when Harry Styles was rumored to be cast as Prince Eric in the live-action Little Mermaid remake.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Unfortunately, our hopes of Harry as Eric have been shipwrecked — but, thanks to some resurfaced photos, we now have a look at Harry as a different character.


Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

BEHOLD, PRINCESS ARIEL HERSELF!

Smoking and drinking champagne, AS THE CREATORS INTENDED.

It looks like the pics were leaked from a 2019 Saturday Night Live photoshoot that alas, had not seen the light of day until now.


Afp Contributor / Getty Images

Incidentally, shortly after Harry turned down the role of Prince Eric.

Naturally, the internet responded with a wave of memes:

We love to…SEA it (okay, bye).

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR