Harry Style As Little Mermaid Pictures Go Viral

If you’re a fan of A) The Little Mermaid B) Harry Styles, or C) All of the above, then you may have been flipper-ing out when Harry Styles was rumored to be cast as Prince Eric in the live-action Little Mermaid remake.
Unfortunately, our hopes of Harry as Eric have been shipwrecked — but, thanks to some resurfaced photos, we now have a look at Harry as a different character.
BEHOLD, PRINCESS ARIEL HERSELF!
It looks like the pics were leaked from a 2019 Saturday Night Live photoshoot that alas, had not seen the light of day until now.
Naturally, the internet responded with a wave of memes:
We love to…SEA it (okay, bye).
