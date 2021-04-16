Gucci Family “Truly Disappointed” By Lady Gaga Movie

House of Gucci will tell the sensational story of Maurizio — grandson of Gucci founder, Guccio Gucci — and Patrizia’s marriage.

The pair tied the knot in 1972, and were married for 18 years, during which they had two daughters and won a fierce battle for control of the Gucci brand. But things turned sour in the mid-’80s, when Maurizio left Patrizia and their family to permanently shack up with a younger woman. Then, in 1993, he sold the Gucci brand for $170 million — and Patrizia wasn’t pleased.

Maurizio was fatally shot by a hitman two years later, when he was just 46 years old, and Patrizia — who was dubbed the “Black Widow” by Italian press — ultimately received a 26-year prison sentence for her role in his death. She was released in 2016.

But despite the general excitement surrounding the movie, one group of people isn’t best pleased: the Gucci family themselves.