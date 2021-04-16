Gucci Family “Truly Disappointed” By Lady Gaga Movie

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

House of Gucci will tell the sensational story of Maurizio — grandson of Gucci founder, Guccio Gucci — and Patrizia’s marriage.

The pair tied the knot in 1972, and were married for 18 years, during which they had two daughters and won a fierce battle for control of the Gucci brand. But things turned sour in the mid-’80s, when Maurizio left Patrizia and their family to permanently shack up with a younger woman. Then, in 1993, he sold the Gucci brand for $170 million — and Patrizia wasn’t pleased.

Maurizio was fatally shot by a hitman two years later, when he was just 46 years old, and Patrizia — who was dubbed the “Black Widow” by Italian press — ultimately received a 26-year prison sentence for her role in his death. She was released in 2016.

But despite the general excitement surrounding the movie, one group of people isn’t best pleased: the Gucci family themselves.

She went on to say that paparazzi photos from the set — including those of Jared Leto as her father, Paolo Gucci, and Al Pacino as her grandfather, Aldo Gucci — have not reassured the family of the movie’s commitment to accuracy.


Mega / GC Images

“My grandfather was a very handsome man, like all the Guccis, and very tall, blue eyes and very elegant,” Patrizia told AP. “He is being played by Al Pacino, who is not very tall already, and this photo shows him as fat, short, with sideburns, really ugly.”

“Shameful, because he doesn’t resemble him at all,” she added.

She went on to call Jared Leto’s appearance as her father “horrible,” saying: “I still feel offended.”


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR