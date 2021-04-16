Graphic Photos of Chris Brown’s Alleged Dog Attack Victim Emerge

WENN/Judy Eddy

The ‘Beautiful People’ hitmaker is sued by his housekeeper Patricia Avila, who alleges that she and her sister Maria were attacked by the singer’s dog when they were cleaning his house in 2020.

AceShowbiz –

A day after it was reported that Chris Brown is being sued by his housekeeper over an alleged dog attack, photos of the supposed victim have surfaced online. The graphic images are potentially incriminating the star as they show the extent of injuries allegedly suffered by the victim after being bitten by one of his dogs.

One of the pictures sees the alleged victim lying in hospital bed with a number of stitches on her face and one of her ears. Another photo, which is so gruesome that it needs to be censored, documents a bloody wound on her hand.

<br />

In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Patricia Avila claims she and her sister were attacked by Chris’ dog when they were cleaning the star’s house on December 12, 2020. On the day of the attack, the dog, which is described as a Caucasian shepherd, was in the backyard.

When Maria entered the backyard to empty the vacuum, the dog growled at her and “proceeded to viciously attack” her, prompting her to scream. When hearing her sister screaming, Patricia ran outside “where she found her sister covered in blood while she was screaming and crying for help.” Chris immediately called 911, the court docs say.

Patricia claims that Maria was attacked on her face around her eye and was also bitten on her leg. Additionally, she says that there was several inches of skin missing from her arm. The lawsuit mentions that Maria needed to undergo two surgeries and stay in the hospital for multiple days.

Due to the incident, Patricia suffers from “severe emotional distress” including post traumatic stress disorder, severe anxiety, depression, and panic attacks, the lawsuit states. Patricia is seeking an unspecified amount of monetary damages related to the incident. She additionally notes that she has experienced loss of wages because she was unable to work, medical bills, emotional distress, pain and suffering.

Chris has yet to respond to the lawsuit.