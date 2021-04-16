Gold hovers near more than 1-month high as bond yields slip

Article content

Gold held steady near a more than

one-month high on Friday, en route to its second straight weekly

gain, boosted by a drop in U.S. Treasury yields and a weaker

dollar.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,764.13 per ounce by 0435

GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb.26 at $1769.37 on

Thursday. Bullion is up more than 1% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,764.40.

“We’ve seen that the 10-year yield has pulled back and has

broken through that very important 1.6% level and I think that

probably means that there is more weakness in yields, at least

near term, which is very supportive for gold,” said DailyFX

currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields slipped to a one-month low,

reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing

gold. The dollar headed for its worst back-to-back weekly

drop this year.

Meanwhile, data showed China’s economy grew at a record pace

in the first quarter, expanding 18.3% from a year earlier.

Recent economic readings from the United States and China

have lifted hopes around a swift economic recovery and prompted

investors to seek riskier assets.

Earlier this week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and

other Fed officials, said the brighter economic forecasts and a