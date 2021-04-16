Gold hovers near more than 1-month high as bond yields slip

Article content
Gold held steady near a more than
one-month high on Friday, en route to its second straight weekly
gain, boosted by a drop in U.S. Treasury yields and a weaker
dollar.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,764.13 per ounce by 0435
GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb.26 at $1769.37 on
Thursday. Bullion is up more than 1% so far this week.
U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,764.40.
“We’ve seen that the 10-year yield has pulled back and has
broken through that very important 1.6% level and I think that
probably means that there is more weakness in yields, at least
near term, which is very supportive for gold,” said DailyFX
currency strategist Ilya Spivak.
Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields slipped to a one-month low,
reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing
gold. The dollar headed for its worst back-to-back weekly
drop this year.
Meanwhile, data showed China’s economy grew at a record pace
in the first quarter, expanding 18.3% from a year earlier.
Recent economic readings from the United States and China
have lifted hopes around a swift economic recovery and prompted
investors to seek riskier assets.
Earlier this week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and
other Fed officials, said the brighter economic forecasts and a
brief period of higher inflation will not affect monetary policy
and the central bank will keep its support in place until the
crisis is over.
“In the long run, some amount of inflation, due to the
massive influx stimulus money, will keep gold supported,” said
Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at financial
services firm Axi.
Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from
central banks because it is widely viewed as a hedge against
inflation.
Silver slipped 0.1% to $25.83 per ounce. Palladium
was steady at $2,740.18, but up about 4% for the week.
Platinum gained 0.4% to $1,197.55.
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru;
Editing by Shailesh Kuber)